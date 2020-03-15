Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Francis O'Kelley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Francis O'Kelley, 90, of Amarillo, Texas passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.



Charlie was born in Amarillo on December 31, 1929 to Charles and Olive O'Kelly. He served four years in the Navy. He was a welder and worked in air-conditioning in Las Vegas, Nevada. In Odessa, Texas he worked for Bellows Systems and was a purchasing agent. He retired in 1999 where he and Margie traveled in their 5th wheel. They moved to Amarillo in 2002 to be near his brother Cecil O'Kelley. Charles motto was never lie or steal. He never spoke badly about anyone. He loved playing games and joking. His friends gave him the nickname of Bumby when playing games. Charlie and Margie met at a Square Dance in 1969. They were square dance partners. In 1970 they were married and became partners for life. Usually when you saw one the other one was close by. They started bowling in 1970 and that was Charles passion. They bowled for 36 years until Charlie had to quit due to health problems.



Charlie is survived by his wife Margie; son David O'Kelley and wife Sherry; grandson Kael O'Kelley all of Utah. Stepson Terry Bailey; granddaughter Samantha Bailey; great-grandson Jonathon in Johnson City. His brother Cecil O'Kelley. Nephews Cary and wife Kathy; Larry all of Amarillo and Kelley Lee O'Kelley of Dallas. Nieces June Doyle; Cindy and husband Mike Zelenak of Arizona; Dale and wife Desi of Arizona. In Odessa, Texas sister-in-law Bennie Lawson; niece Connie and nephew Doyle. Special friends Mike and Sue Kelley. In Amarillo he was blessed with many special friends at Western Bowl. Paul and Linda Donasis, Colenn and Floretta Beyer, Buster and Mary, Tom Davis, Jerry and Joyce Walker, Glenda Butts and many friends at South lawn Baptist Church.



He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Olive; two stepbrothers Adam and Jessie O'Kelley; his sister Fern and husband Horace Toler; sister-in-law Ray E O'Kelley.



In Lieu of flowers the family asks that you send donations in Charles memory to The Veterans Resource Center 1001 S. Polk Amarillo, Texas 79101.





