Charles Jason "Charlie" Parker, 83, of Perryton died February 24, 2019. Charles Jason "Charlie" Parker, 83, of Perryton, Texas died Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. A family visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 in Perryton at the Church of Christ, officiated by Mikel Petersen and assisted by Rev. Joe Stepp. Burial will be in Ochiltree Cemetery, and arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton

