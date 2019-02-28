Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Jason "Charlie" Parker. View Sign

Charles Jason "Charlie" Parker, 83, of Perryton, Texas died Sunday, February 24, 2019 in their home in Amarillo, Texas. A family visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 in Perryton at the Church of Christ, officiated by Mikel Petersen and assisted by Rev. Joe Stepp. Burial will be in Ochiltree Cemetery, and arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas.



Charlie was born on April 9, 1935 in Brownwood, Texas to Jason Audrey Parker and Clarice "Happy" Parker. He was a lifetime resident of the Perryton area. He graduated from Perryton High School with the Class of 1953. He and his classmates have continued to be lifelong friends. Upon graduating, he knew he wanted to spend his life outdoors: farming, ranching and riding horses. He was fortunate enough to fulfill his dream. On March 5, 1983, he married the love of his life Pamela Sledge Parker, in Perryton, Texas. Through the years Charlie and Pam's love for each other continued to grow. Friends witnessed and marveled that their love never grew old. Charlie always loved visiting the family farm in Brownwood, Texas for Thanksgiving. He always referred to the gathering as the "BEST DAY EVER." He was a loyal friend but beyond that he was willing to befriend all. He loved music and enjoyed visiting with all that crossed his path. He was a member of the Panhandle Cutting Horse Association, and he was also a member of the Perryton Church of Christ.



Charlie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pam, of Perryton, Texas; son Sammy C. Parker of Austin, Texas; one daughter, Melissa Parker Schroeder of Pampa, Texas; one sister, Geraldine "Judy" Bentley of Perryton, Texas; one brother-in-law, Kim Wayne Sledge of Amarillo, TX; one sister-in-law, Debbie McGarraugh of Perryton, TX; seven grandchildren, Brad Irvin, Zachary Cain, Dylan Cain, Charles "Chay" Parker, Samuel Cain, Mallory McKinney, and Samantha Parker; seven great-grandchildren; special family, Joe and Jana Stepp and family, and special family Kim Packer McKinney; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.



Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Gaye Parker Irvin.



The family requests memorials be to the Museum of the Plains, 1200 N. Main, Perryton, Texas, 79070; Ranger Academic Enrichment Foundation, P. O. Box 179, Perryton, Texas, 79070; or to one's favorite charity





