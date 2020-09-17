1/1
Charles L. Driskill
1944 - 2020
Charles L. Driskill 76, of Amarillo died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Amarillo.

Services will be at 10 am Saturday at Llano Cemetery with Rev. David Driskill, brother and Baptist minister officiating. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.

Charles was born on Feb. 4, 1944 in San Angelo to Forest F. and Georgia (Matejek) Driskill. He moved to Amarillo in 1957 from Germany, where his father was stationed in the Air Force.

Charles worked for Levi Strauss for many years, until the Amarillo plant closed. He then became the primary caretaker for his parents until their passing.

Charles was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church. He was a loving son, brother and friend.

He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Ann Driskill of Amarillo; his brother, Rev. David Driskill and his wife Helen of Amarillo; his cousin and caretaker, Phillip "Tip" Brian of Amarillo; a niece, Laura Kile of Hickory; a nephew, Michael Driskill of Cassville, MO and numerous extended family.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
