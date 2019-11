On January 28, 1959, Charles Wayne Poindexter was born to Flossie Poindexter and Johnny Phillips. He is survived by his wife of nineteen years, Tina Poindexter of Amarillo, Texas; one son, Dellendrick Randle of Amarillo, Texas; one daughter, Jacquita Woods of Duncanville, Texas; two step-daughters, Kenya (Emanual) Boyd of Fort Worth, Texas and Misty (Aidan) Reed of North Richlands Hills, Texas; one step-son, Jayven Norman of Amarillo, Texas; two brothers, Edwin Phillips of Hurst, Texas and Jimmy (Krystal) James of Amarillo, Texas; two sisters, Linda Dunlap of Amarillo, Texas and Melissa (Terrance) Maxwell of Keller, Texas; five grandchildren, DeVonte, Edriana, Banquo, Aidan and Keylan; his stepfather, Jimmy James of Amarillo, Texas; two uncles, Johnny Witherspoon of Hope, Arizona and Robert Poindexter of Tacoma, Washington and a multitude of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Friday, November 15th at Golden Gate Mortuary Chapel of Angels from 5PM-6:30PM. Funeral will be held Saturday, November 16th at 11AM at St. John Baptist Church, Amarillo, TX, Pastor Anthony Harris. To order flowers and view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com