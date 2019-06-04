Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Wayne Webster. View Sign Service Information Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-358-0441 Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, June 1, 2019, Charles Wayne Webster, passed away at the age of 82. Charles was born on March 7, 1937, in Erick, Oklahoma, to Odie and Virgie Webster. He grew up in Erick, and resided in Borger, Texas for 57 years, relocating to Amarillo in the summer of 2015.



Charles started school in a one room school in Hibbert, near Erick and graduated from Erick High School in 1955. He attended Oklahoma State University on a football scholarship and later Cameron University. There he met the love of his life, Sue Carol Ely. Charles and Sue were married July 27, 1957 in Duncan, Oklahoma. Charles and Sue moved to Borger, TX in 1958 and later Charles began a career with J.M. Huber Corporation, where he was employed for 34 years retiring in 1991.



In addition to his enjoyment of his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Charles loved spending time at the lake and traveling in his motorhome. He had many enthusiasms over the years including sports, gardening and reading history. He was dedicated to his faith and church and had the honor of serving as deacon of his church. Mainly he was about family, clean living, and hard work.



Waiting in Heaven for Charles are his parents Virgie and Odie, Sister Mary Nell Nichols and great granddaughter Teagan Anne Gorman.



He is survived by his wife, Sue, three children, Terry Webster and wife Rachelle of Houston, Daughters Sherree Stephens of Marlow, Okla., Shelly Price and husband Derrel of Amarillo. Eight grandchildren, Terry Don Webster and wife Shelby of Borger, Tanner Webster of Deerfield Beach, FL, Tawni Gorman and husband Patrick of Houston, Lauren Jones of Austin, TX, Taysia Stephens of Marlow, Okla., Tate Stephens of Marlow, Trevor Price and wife Kayla of Amarillo and Peyton Price of San Antonio. He is also survived by, six great grandchildren, Gabbi, Aubree, Emma, Bradley, Teagan and Crew, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Mr. Webster's memorial service will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 5, at Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Home Chapel of Memories 5400 Bell St. Graveside servicewill be held at Erick Cemetery, Erick, Oklahoma at 3:00 pm Wednesday June 5. Arrangements are by Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors, 5400 Bell St. Amarillo, TX 79109.

