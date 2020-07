Charlette M. Edmond, 49, of Amarillo died July 12, 2020. A viewing will be held Thursday, July 16th from 5PM to 6PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 17th at 11AM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, to view the obit visit www.ggmortuary.com GOLDEN GATE MORTUARY , Amarillo