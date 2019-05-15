Charlie Fowlkes, 93, of Amarillo went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Paramount Baptist Church, 3801 S. Western St. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
He was born on Sept. 29, 1925. He was married to Joan Mitchell in 1951 until her passing in 1999. He married Rita Johnson in 2002 until her passing in 2017. He is survived by a daughter, Sandy Dunn and sons Brad Fowlkes and Bo Fowlkes, all of Amarillo; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He served in the Navy prior to graduating from Texas A&M before enjoying a long career with Southwestern Public Service.
To view Charlie's full obituary, please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 15 to May 16, 2019