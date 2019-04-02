Charlie Gonzales, 85, of Amarillo, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday at Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th St. Burial will be in Llano East Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Please read full obituary and sign our online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019