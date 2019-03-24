Charlotte "CharChee" Cherie McNeely, 57, of Amarillo TX, journeyed home to be with the Lord on March 19, 2019.The memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Coulter Road Baptist Church. Calvin Powell and Glenn McCathren will be officiating.
Charlotte was born in Orlando, Florida on November 3, 1961. Growing up she enjoyed playing outside, going to the beach, and telling scary stories. In August of 1974, she moved to Pritchett, CO. She graduated in a class of 10 from Pritchett High School where she played volleyball, basketball and ran track. She then briefly attended Frank Phillips College on a basketball scholarship. Charlotte was married to Milton McNeely on May, 17 1994 in Tahoe; they were married for almost 25 years. She worked as the Comptroller for Independent Investment Corporation for over 30 years.
Charlotte was a lover of the Lord and enjoyed spreading His word. For many years, she was an active member of Prairie View Baptist Chapel where she helped shape the lives of many. In her time at Prairie View she was the Music Leader, Sunday School Teacher, Treasurer, and served on numerous committees. She was a current member of Coulter Road Baptist Church, the mother church to PVBC.
Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend who touched the lives of many. Hundreds of children, youth, and adults considered her to be their second mom. She was kind and soft-spoken, and always made time to answer a question or solve a problem no matter how small. She was always willing to lend a helping hand where she could. She is dearly missed by loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is in Heaven with her Creator.
Charlotte loved many things including studying the Bible, attending church, spending time with family and friends, Christian music, basketball, in particular the San Antonio Spurs, loving on all animals, and Texas Tea.
Charlotte is survived by her husband; Milton McNeely, 2 children; Gene McNeely, Kara and Todd Green, 3 grandchildren; Landon, Cason, and McKenna Green, 4 sisters; Teresia and Brent Ormiston, Sonja and Greg Huffman, Kathy Fletcher and Greg Lopez, and Velvet McCurry, 3 brothers; Kelsy (KC) Cabot Bennett, Carlton and Pam Fletcher, and Lenny Monson; numerous nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents Merle Drew Bennett and Myra Jones Bennett, and her grandparents Lawrence L. Jones and Doris M. Jones.
