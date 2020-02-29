Charlotte Montrose, 95, of Amarillo passed away on February 27, 2020. Charlotte was born in New Jersey on July 22, 1924. Charlotte is survived by her two daughters Susan Brown, Debra Martin and husband Dean, three sons David Montrose, Micheal Montrose and Lawrence Montrose. She was blessed with several grand children and great grandchildren. No funeral services will take place. She will be cremated. R.I.P. You will be missed and LOVED always.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020