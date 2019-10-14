Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Powell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Ann Powell passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. Celebration of Life will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Colonies Church of Christ with Dick Marcear officiating. She was born in Childress on June 30, 1939.



She graduated from Sunray High School in 1957 and Abilene Christian University in 1961 with a degree in education. Her first permanent job was a teaching job in Denver, Colorado, but she ended up coming back to Amarillo and taught at Amarillo Christian Schools for several years. She then worked at Pantex, where she met her sister Doris Lockhart. She was instrumental in the formation of Great Nation Investment Corporation with her brother, Ben, and Pat Treat in 1989, and she served as CFO there until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ with many dear friends made and years spent at Central Church of Christ and then more recently at the Church of Christ at the Colonies. In addition to Abilene Christian University, she deeply loved Camp Blue Haven, where she spent many happy years with dear friends and family in the mountains.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Arradel Powell, and her siblings, Patsy and Jack Duncan, Pat Powell, Jr., Everett Blanton, and Cora and Bill Team. She is survived by her siblings, Peggy Blanton, Joe Powell and wife Nancy, Bob Powell and wife Kaye, Ben Powell and wife Gail, and Doris Lockhart as well as many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews that she loved as her own children and grandchildren. As the beloved Aunt Cha-Cha to many adoring nieces and nephews, she has left a legacy of faith, love, and service that will be emulated for generations to come.





Charlotte Ann Powell passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. Celebration of Life will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Colonies Church of Christ with Dick Marcear officiating. She was born in Childress on June 30, 1939.She graduated from Sunray High School in 1957 and Abilene Christian University in 1961 with a degree in education. Her first permanent job was a teaching job in Denver, Colorado, but she ended up coming back to Amarillo and taught at Amarillo Christian Schools for several years. She then worked at Pantex, where she met her sister Doris Lockhart. She was instrumental in the formation of Great Nation Investment Corporation with her brother, Ben, and Pat Treat in 1989, and she served as CFO there until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ with many dear friends made and years spent at Central Church of Christ and then more recently at the Church of Christ at the Colonies. In addition to Abilene Christian University, she deeply loved Camp Blue Haven, where she spent many happy years with dear friends and family in the mountains.She was preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Arradel Powell, and her siblings, Patsy and Jack Duncan, Pat Powell, Jr., Everett Blanton, and Cora and Bill Team. She is survived by her siblings, Peggy Blanton, Joe Powell and wife Nancy, Bob Powell and wife Kaye, Ben Powell and wife Gail, and Doris Lockhart as well as many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews that she loved as her own children and grandchildren. As the beloved Aunt Cha-Cha to many adoring nieces and nephews, she has left a legacy of faith, love, and service that will be emulated for generations to come. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019

