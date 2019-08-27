Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Wilson Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Wilson Anderson, 83 went to



be with the Lord on August 24, 2019.



Charlotte passed away at her home in



Amarillo in the arms of her loving



husband of 66 years, William Kay



Anderson. She is also survived by her



children Paul Anderson with his wife



Sheila of Amarillo & Eileen Castle of San



Diego; grandchildren Heather



Barrington of Amarillo, Jennifer & Sjon



Brown of Honolulu, Alexander & Gloria



Castle of Amarillo & Nicholas Castle at



Fort Jackson; great grandchildren



Paisley & London Barrington; brother



Richard & Carol Wilson; sisters Gladys



Wright and Helen & Bob Driver, cousins,



nieces, nephews and grand all. She was



a beloved woman, mother and wife.



Services will be held at 4:00 PM,



Tuesday, August 27 at Paramount



Baptist Church in Amarillo.





