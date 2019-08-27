Charlotte Wilson Anderson, 83 went to
be with the Lord on August 24, 2019.
Charlotte passed away at her home in
Amarillo in the arms of her loving
husband of 66 years, William Kay
Anderson. She is also survived by her
children Paul Anderson with his wife
Sheila of Amarillo & Eileen Castle of San
Diego; grandchildren Heather
Barrington of Amarillo, Jennifer & Sjon
Brown of Honolulu, Alexander & Gloria
Castle of Amarillo & Nicholas Castle at
Fort Jackson; great grandchildren
Paisley & London Barrington; brother
Richard & Carol Wilson; sisters Gladys
Wright and Helen & Bob Driver, cousins,
nieces, nephews and grand all. She was
a beloved woman, mother and wife.
Services will be held at 4:00 PM,
Tuesday, August 27 at Paramount
Baptist Church in Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019