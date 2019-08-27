Charlotte Wilson Anderson (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Cox Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-354-2585
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Paramount Baptist Church
Obituary
Charlotte Wilson Anderson, 83 went to

be with the Lord on August 24, 2019.

Charlotte passed away at her home in

Amarillo in the arms of her loving

husband of 66 years, William Kay

Anderson. She is also survived by her

children Paul Anderson with his wife

Sheila of Amarillo & Eileen Castle of San

Diego; grandchildren Heather

Barrington of Amarillo, Jennifer & Sjon

Brown of Honolulu, Alexander & Gloria

Castle of Amarillo & Nicholas Castle at

Fort Jackson; great grandchildren

Paisley & London Barrington; brother

Richard & Carol Wilson; sisters Gladys

Wright and Helen & Bob Driver, cousins,

nieces, nephews and grand all. She was

a beloved woman, mother and wife.

Services will be held at 4:00 PM,

Tuesday, August 27 at Paramount

Baptist Church in Amarillo.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
