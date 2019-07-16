Cheryal "Sue" (Poston) Buxton, 74, of Hale Center, Texas died July 14, 2019. Cheryal "Sue" Buxton, 74, of Hale Center, Texas, formerly of Perryton, Texas, died July 14, 2019 in Hale Center. She passed away in her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Victory Family Church in Perryton, with the Rev. Marlon Sparks officiating, assisted by her brother Tom Poston. Interment will follow at Ochiltree Cemetery under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 16 to July 17, 2019