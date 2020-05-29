Cheryl Ann Wayne
1947 - 2020
Cheryl Ann Patterson Wayne passed away on May 13, 2020 at the age of 72 after a brave battle against cancer. Cheryl was born in Amarillo on September 28, 1947 to Olin and Mary Lou Patterson.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020 the Chapel of Memories at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 6969 E. Interstate 40 in Amarillo. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, once capacity has been reached in the chapel, guests may be asked to watch the service from outside of the funeral home at www.facebook.com/memorialparkfuneral.

In her humility, she would say hers was a simple life. Instead it was simply remarkable. Cheryl gave herself to her family, and invested in her children's lives. She made sure that her children knew their Savior and made time for daily prayers. But, more importantly, she lived her faith - every day and in every way.

She was selfless, always putting others first. She made countless sacrifices for her family and friends. While her means were limited, she always had plenty for others. Her heart was turned out to the world, never focused on herself. Her witty humor was sometimes unexpected, and will certainly be missed.

She never missed the events in her children's lives. Her devotion wrapped them in unconditional love and support. What often appears as ordinary is instead extraordinary. The life she lived so well has become a legacy that will endure through generations.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Olin Carl Patterson and Mary Lou Stover Patterson and sister-in-law Connie Love Patterson. She is survived by her son, Dustin Wayne and his wife Caron of Amarillo; her daughter, Lindsay Askew and her husband Scott of Georgetown; and one granddaughter, Harper Askew. Survivors also include her brother Jimmy Patterson, her sister Cindy LaMarca, and brother-in-law, Jim, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, and many incredible friends.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
