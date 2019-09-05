Cheryl Stover, 61 of Amarillo died September 3, 2019.
Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Washington Avenue Christian Church, 3800 S. Washington St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Cheryl was born May 29, 1958 in Amarillo, Texas to Dannie and Patricia Stover. She graduated from Mission Bay High School in 1976. Cheryl was a Senior Dispatcher for the DPS over the State of Texas and retired after 32 years in 2013. She was a Disney fan and enjoyed crocheting and doing crafts. Cheryl was a member of Washington Avenue Christian Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Dannie and Patricia Stover.
Cheryl is survived by her daughter, Holly Stover; sister, Carla Stover of Gatesville; brother, Chris Stover; and her beloved dogs, Cleo and Rockie.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019