1/1
Cheryle Lynn (Greathouse) Pybus
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryle Lynn Greathouse Pybus went home to Jesus on July 20, 2020 at the age of 72. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Cheryle was born to Gerald and Adalene Greathouse on July 10, 1948 in Amarillo, Texas. She graduated from Palo Duro High School, home of the Fighting Dons. Cheryle married Douglas Carl Pybus on November 26, 1966 in Amarillo. They moved to Plainview and shortly thereafter made their home in Dimmitt, Texas. After Doug's death, Cheryle moved back to Plainview to be closer to her grandchildren whom she loved very much; participating in their extracurricular activities.

Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with many children whom she taught at Pybus Christian School.

She is survived by one daughter Carla Sells and husband David of Plainview; three grandchildren, Brantlee and his wife Alissa, Quinten, Destiny; and one great grandchild, Grayson; three sisters; one brother and many nieces and nephews.

Cheryle joins her husband, Doug Pybus; her parents, Gerald and Adalene Greathouse; her in-laws, Luther Joe Pybus, Frances Pybus and one nephew.

Words alone can never truly express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been there to take care of our mother. Westridge Manor and staff, Connie's Compassionate Care, Dr. Kelsey Richardson and staff at Covenant Health, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Area Community and especially her caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Life Church - Children's Ministry or Area Community Hospice of Plainview.

Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved