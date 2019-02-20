Chester Butler, 77, of Claude died Sunday, February 17, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Claude Cemetery. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church Chapel in Amarillo with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Chester was born July 29, 1941, in Borger to Glenn and Mae Butler.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Shirley June Butler, of the home; a daughter, Shelly Allen and husband Pat, of Canyon; a son, Kyle Butler and wife Desha, of Claude; and four grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials to Claude Fire Department.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019