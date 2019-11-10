Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chinester (Cook) Brackeen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Chinester Cook Brackeen was born April 30, 1942 in Rosebud, Texas. She was the second oldest daughter of Milton, Jr. and Daisy Cook. She married Rogers Brackeen on August 25, 2001 in Amarillo, Texas. She was a faithful member of Prayer Temple Church of God in Christ, Amarillo, Texas under Elder Mal and Missionary Edith Carr. She also was active in the mission and work of District One Cogic in Amarillo. Her faith never waived over or during her last days until the lord called her home on November 6, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband; Rogers Brackeen, two sons; Lawrence Brackens, Chris Brackens (Roshanna) of Amarillo, Texas. Viewing will be held Sunday, November 10th from 5 PM-6:30 PM at Golden Gate Mortuary, Chapel of Angels, 1416 N. Hughes. The service will be Monday, November 11th at 11 AM at Temple of Praise Community Church, burial Memorial Park Cemetery. To view the full obit





