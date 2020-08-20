The family of Choya Dwain Thompson, Jr is saddened to announce the passing of our beloved brother, uncle and friend. He was born April 25, 1985 and passed away on August 14, 2020, age 35. Choya was a long term resident of Amarillo, TX.



He was predeceased by his parents, Chipper Thompson and Donna Vaughn, grandfathers Wally Thompson and David Vaughn and Grandmother Linda Murphy (nee Follis). Survivors include sisters Kayla Randall, (nee Thompson), Whitney Simmons, and Kelcee Thompson, a brother, Jesse Simmons, and nieces Autumn Randall, Alyssa Thompson, Jeslyn Simmons and Bella Simmons.



Choya will be forever loved by family and friends. He will also be dearly missed by his friends at his favorite hang out spot at Good Karma Cigar in Amarillo.



Services will beheld graveside on Saturday, August 22 at 10 am at the O'Donnell, TX Cemetery located south of O`Donnell on Hwy 87.



Please send all memorials to the home of Kayla Randall at 9303 Ridgely Ave, Lubbock, TX, 79424.



