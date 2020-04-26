Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Aline (Winegeart) Crowell. View Sign Service Information Winegeart Funeral Home 303 N. Frost St. Pampa , TX 79065 (806)-486-1060 Send Flowers Obituary

Christine Aline Winegeart Crowell, 93 years young, of Amarillo, went home to spend eternity with her precious Jesus on the morning of April 20, 2020. She entered this life on April 12, 1927 in Healdton, Oklahoma to Henry and Myrtle Reed.



Aline is preceded in death by her parents; nine brothers; four sisters; husband, Travis M. Winegeart, Sr.; husband, Tommie Crowell; great-grandson, Jarred Winegeart and great-granddaughter, Ellie Sue Beathard.



She has left behind to carry on her great legacy, a son, Travis Martin Winegeart, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Spearman; a step-son, Bill Crowell and wife Darlene of Springer, Oklahoma; four daughters, Ellena Dupuis, Bonnie Crawford and husband Tommy, Connie Garmon and husband Larry, Janie Vick and husband Wayne all of Amarillo; a step daughter Audrey Crowell of California; 18 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; 21 great- great- grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends.



Again, due to current health regulations and the Governor's Mandate, the family has opted to hold a private Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 24, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Mclean, Texas. The Family has entrusted the care of their precious loved one to Winegeart Funeral Home. Once the restrictions are no longer in force, the family will host a Celebration of Life Service and we will update the information as it is available to us.



Should you wish to make donations in memory of Aline, the family suggests they be made to the .



