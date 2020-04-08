Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Edler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christine Edler, 69, of Amarillo passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date.



Chris was born October 28, 1950 in Amarillo to Chuck and Marianne Hefner. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1968, and earned her bachelor degree in Spanish at West Texas State University in 1971. For 30 years, she taught Spanish, English, and the languages in Dalhart, River Road, and Amarillo, followed by 11 years as a legal secretary. Chris was a passionate and avid quilter, who shared her passion with other quilters across the country and the world. She was a member of Ogallala Quilters Society, Caprock Art Quilters, Golden Spread Quilters, and SAQA. She and Jon were longtime members of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church since 1981.



Christine was preceded in death by her parents.



Survivors include her favorite (and only) husband, Jon Michael Edler; her favorite daughter and son-in-law, Susann Edler-Childress and Edward Childress III of Houston; her favorite son and daughter-in-law, Karl Edler and Leona of Beulah, ND; two sisters, Nora Graves and husband Steve of Hillsboro, VA, and Bridget Hefner of Amarillo; and one granddaughter on the way.



The family suggests memorial may be made to The High Plains Food Bank at





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020

