Christine Goodwin Karnes, 81, of Amarillo passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Christine was born August 21, 1937 in Titus County, Texas to Curtis and Jessie Goodwin. She spent her early years in the Cookville, Texas area and ten years in the Sweetwater, Texas area. Christine married Lonnie Karnes on August 22, 1955 in Borger, Texas. They lived in Phillips, Texas until Lonnie was transferred to Stavanger, Norway. Christine resided in Amarillo for the last 30 years, until her death. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters and many relatives. She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Karnes; sons, Todd Karnes and Sam Karnes (Sandra); a daughter, Janet Shirley (James); sisters, Barbara Richmond and Jerrie Schake (Leo); brother-in-law, Dwayne Smith; two granddaughters, Holly Elliott (Scott) and Alishia Jenkins; a grandson, Tanner Karnes; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a special nephew.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 30 to July 1, 2019