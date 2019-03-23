Christopher De La Garza passed away March 18, 2019. He enjoyed his family, life and fishing. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Sally Thurston Frohling and his grandparents, Jack & Ester Thurston and Mr. & Mrs. De La Garza. Christopher is survived by his father, Simon De La Garza; his sister, Tabatha Rico Padilla; and his sons, Lance, Reece, Christian and Lucas. A celebration of Christopher's life was held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Church of Christ Commanche Trail, Amarillo.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher De La Garza.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019