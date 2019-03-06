Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christy Earl (Loper) Horton. View Sign

Christy E. Horton, 72, of Amarillo passed away on Monday, March 04, 2019 in her home in Lake Tanglewood.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 06, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm in the Memorial Park Funeral Home, 6969 E. Interstate 40. Graveside services will held on Thursday, March 07, 2019 at 2pm in Memorial Park Cemetery Garden of Hope with Randy Srader presiding.



Mrs Horton was born in Amarillo, Texas on January 26, 1947 to Earl and Vada Loper. She married Garland Horton Jr. in 1965. Together they had a daughter, Kimberly Horton who preceded her in death in 2013. Christy was a devoted wife and Christian. She had love and compassion for everyone.



Christy was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, and brother in law Allen Horton.



Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Garland, grandchildren Brandon, Mason, Ian and Ava all of Dallas; brother Don Loper and wife Linda of Amarillo, three nephews Brad Loper and wife Adrienne and their children Nathaniel, Ian, Gabe and Jacqueline all of Arlington, and Joseph and John Horton; and a niece Janice Stoner and husband Chad of Canyon. She also leaves behind a great niece, Alyssa Close and husband Ben and their children Cooper, Sadie, and Wayon; cousins Billy and Jerry Gilbert, and many other loving family and dear friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the Faith City Mission in honor of Christy.





6969 East Interstate 40

Amarillo , TX 79118

