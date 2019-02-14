Cinnamon Abbott, age 49 of Amarillo, died February 11, 2019 in Borger, Texas.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cinnamon Abbott.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church,
5631 Pavillard Dr., Amarillo, Texas. Internment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Amarillo, Tx.
Cinnamon was born January 15, 1970 in Garland, Tx to John W. Abbott and Sandy Luera.
She had one child, Piper Abbott.
Cinnamon is survived by her parents, brothers, sisters, daughter, nieces and a nephew.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia, Amarillo, Tx.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
(806) 352-2727
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019