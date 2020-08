Or Copy this URL to Share

Clarence Lee Poteet , 61, of Amarrillo Formerly of Paducah,TX died August 19, 2020. Tueday August 25th,2020 @ First United Methodist Church of Paducah,TX ZAPATA FUNERAL HOME , Paducah,TX



