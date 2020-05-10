Clarence Martin, 92 of Amarillo passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Clarence was born in Summerfield, Texas on October 14, 1927 to Harvey and Jessie Dickens Martin. He was married to Bertha Stine on June 1, 1947 at Haskew Baptist Church. He has lived in Amarillo since 1956 and worked for Amarillo Fire Department until his retirement in 1987. He was a member of the Paramount Baptist Church. He joined the Navy at the age of 17, and proudly served his country in World War II. He loved gardening, bowling, and playing baseball. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Clarence is preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Martin, and his son Larry Martin.
He is survived by his two sons Leroy Martin (Arlyne) and Lyndal Martin (Cheryl) and a daughter Doris Shaffer (Dwight) and a daughter-in-law Karen Pendergraft, fourteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 10 to May 11, 2020