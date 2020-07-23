Clarice F. Hogan Guill Brown, 97, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, July 20, 2020.
Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Alvin Walker, pastor of Freedom Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Clarice was born and raised in Amarillo, graduating from Amarillo High School in 1940. She married Russell Guill of Hedley in November of that same year. When Russell joined the Navy, she followed him to Long Beach, CA, where she worked in the Wilmington Shipyard during World War II. She and Russell shared 56 years of marriage together, raising their four children in Canyon and enjoying retirement by traveling the states.
Clarice was the assistant to the registrar at West Texas State University, retiring after 23 years of devoted service. She recognized the value of education and offered encouragement and wisdom to both students and faculty with special compassion for the veterans returning to school. She belonged to National Secretaries, the 45 Uppers Dance Club of which she was a past president, and she had also been board secretary of Amarillo Senior Citizen Association (ASCA). She loved to dance and play bridge with friends.
Clarice attended the Assembly of God Church during her childhood and early adult life, devoted to serving God. Later she attended First Assembly of God Church of Amarillo, now known as First Family Church.
In 2003, she met Charlie Brown and they became fast companions for dancing, bridge, and Bible study. They married in 2008 and together they joined Freedom Baptist Church. For 8 years and 5 months, they took pleasure in loving God and each other.
Clarice was preceded in death by her husband, Russell D. Guill; son, Don L. Guill; and husband, C.H. "Charlie" Brown, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Rue Ann Cox, of Midland; sons, Bill and wife Angie, of Forney, and Mark and wife Chris, of Amarillo; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by Charlie's children, Charles H. "Butch" Brown and wife Debbie, Suzanne Brown Ray and husband Jim, Britt Brown and wife Sandy, and Jeffery Todd Brown and wife Susie.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave. #100, Amarillo, TX 79106, or one of Clarice's favorite charities, Citychurch Outreach Ministry, 205 S. Polk, Amarillo, Texas 79101, or the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
