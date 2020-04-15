CLARO VIZCARRA (1968 - 2020)
CLARO VIZCARRA, 52, of Perryton died April 10, 2020. Funeral Service is scheduled for 10:00 am Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Perryton with Jose Avalos officiating. Burial will follow at Ochiltree Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, only direct family members are allowed at the funeral service. Services will be broadcast live on Boxwell Brothers Facebook page for those who wish to watch. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
