Claudette Stubblefield, 83, of Amarillo, passed away January 6, 2020.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral with Rev. Roy Kafula officiating.
Claudette was born on July 4, 1936 in Dallas, Texas to Clifford and Lillie Cozby.
She is survived by her husband, Max, daughter, Deborah Stubblefield and partner Kevin Reardon of Amarillo, son Steve Stubblefield and wife Priscilla of Little Elm, Texas, and daughter Susan Brown and husband Tulley of Amarillo as well as her grandchildren, Amy Fudge, Jonathan Stubblefield, Kathryn Stubblefield, Hallye Stubblefield, Beth Farmer, and Brad Brown and great grandchildren Rheece, Lillie, Reagan, Breann, and Rowdy as well as numerous nieces and nephews. To view Claudette's full obituary, please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020