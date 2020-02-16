Claudia Jane Deupree, 84, of Amarillo passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm in the Griggs Shcooler Gordon Funeral Director's Pioneer Chapel, 5400 Bell Ave in Amarillo. Services will be on February 18, 2020 at 10am in the Pioneer Chapel with Mike Lowery presiding. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery.
Please visit www.griggsschoolergordon.com to view the full obituary and sign the online guest book.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020