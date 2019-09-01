Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Memorial service 10:30 AM Polk Street United Methodist Church 1401 S. Polk St. Amarillo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clayton Knapp died August 26, 2019. He was 89 years old.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30 am in Polk Street United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



Clayton was born November 18, 1929 in Panhandle, TX. He graduated from Panhandle High School in 1947 and from West Texas University in 1953.



Clayton will be remembered for his generous heart and care for all that he knew. He married Erma Russell Knapp on August 27, 1950 and they were married 1 day short of 69 years. Their love and devotion to each other was evident to all. Clayton adored his family and made each one feel special and loved.



Clayton had a deep and abiding love for God and was a committed Christian. He exemplified the Christian characteristics of love, hope, patience, kindness, gentleness and faithfulness. One of his greatest gifts was his ability to encourage others.



Survivors include his wife, two sons; Wes Knapp and wife,



Toni, of Amarillo; Rick Knapp and wife, Tammy, of Dallas. Eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorials be given to Polk Street United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Polk St, Amarillo 79101. Bivins Pointe, 6600 Kilgore, Amarillo 79106, or .



The family is most appreciative of the loving care Clayton received while residing at Bivins Pointe for the last 8 years.



