Cleland Troy Stallings was born February 27, 1948 and passed away June 19, 2019. He grew up in Wellington Texas and spent most of his life in the Panhandle. He served his country in the Navy for 4 years and after his service, he started a lifelong career in the Advertising industry. He loved his dogs, fishing, and in a minutes notice, he was ready to play music with his friends and family. He was very fond of "Classic Country" and "Classic Gospel" music. His sense of humor and love of life will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 33 years, Mary Stallings of Amarillo; brothers, Benny and Kenny Stallings of Amarillo; a sister, Debbie Fowler of Dallas; a large extended family, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ryan Palmer Foundation of Amarillo, or Amarillo ASPCA. There will be a private service.

Cleland Troy Stallings was born February 27, 1948 and passed away June 19, 2019. He grew up in Wellington Texas and spent most of his life in the Panhandle. He served his country in the Navy for 4 years and after his service, he started a lifelong career in the Advertising industry. He loved his dogs, fishing, and in a minutes notice, he was ready to play music with his friends and family. He was very fond of "Classic Country" and "Classic Gospel" music. His sense of humor and love of life will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 33 years, Mary Stallings of Amarillo; brothers, Benny and Kenny Stallings of Amarillo; a sister, Debbie Fowler of Dallas; a large extended family, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ryan Palmer Foundation of Amarillo, or Amarillo ASPCA. There will be a private service. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 21 to June 22, 2019

