Cleo May Loesch Mills, 84, of Booker died October 12, 2020. Private family burial is scheduled for 10:00 am at Heart Cemetery in Booker, Tx followed by a private family memorial service at 11:00 am at Booker Friends Church. The funeral home in Booker will be open for viewing/visitation starting Thursday (10/15/20) from 9:00 am – 9:00 pm and Friday (10/16/20) from 9:00 am – 9:00 pm. Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home , Perryton



