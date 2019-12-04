Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clerise May Decker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clerise May Decker 87, of Amarillo died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Amarillo.



Rosary will be said at 6 PM Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 11 AM Friday, Dec 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Clerise was born on Dec. 13, 1931 in Fayetteville, to Theodore and Leddie Krenek. She was the second of three children. She married Harold E Decker on May 21, 1951 and moved to Amarillo in 1952. They were founding members of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.



She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grand and great-grandmother and friend to many. Her family and friends came first. Clerise worked various part-time jobs and enjoyed serving BSA Hospice as a volunteer.



Clerise had a beautifully creative spirit with many talents. She was a homemaker, seamstress, gardener and cook. There was no project too big for her.



She was preceded in death by her husband and one brother, Clement Krenek.



She is survived by her brother, Theo Krenek and his wife Barbara of Paige; a special brother in law, Charles Decker and his wife Londa of Canyon; two daughters, Beverly Decker of Colorado Springs, CO and Valary Smith and her husband Bruce of Austin; one son, James Decker and his wife Sheri of Gainesville; three granddaughters, Jobi Heartsill and her husband Rhett and Paige Decker all of Ft. Worth and Jessica Stombaugh and her husband Connor of Broken Arrow, OK; one grandson, Monte Smith of Austin; four great-granddaughters, Sydney, Everly, Monroe and Blake and many extended family and friends.



The family suggests memorial donations to BSA Hospice or a .





Clerise May Decker 87, of Amarillo died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Amarillo.Rosary will be said at 6 PM Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 11 AM Friday, Dec 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.Clerise was born on Dec. 13, 1931 in Fayetteville, to Theodore and Leddie Krenek. She was the second of three children. She married Harold E Decker on May 21, 1951 and moved to Amarillo in 1952. They were founding members of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grand and great-grandmother and friend to many. Her family and friends came first. Clerise worked various part-time jobs and enjoyed serving BSA Hospice as a volunteer.Clerise had a beautifully creative spirit with many talents. She was a homemaker, seamstress, gardener and cook. There was no project too big for her.She was preceded in death by her husband and one brother, Clement Krenek.She is survived by her brother, Theo Krenek and his wife Barbara of Paige; a special brother in law, Charles Decker and his wife Londa of Canyon; two daughters, Beverly Decker of Colorado Springs, CO and Valary Smith and her husband Bruce of Austin; one son, James Decker and his wife Sheri of Gainesville; three granddaughters, Jobi Heartsill and her husband Rhett and Paige Decker all of Ft. Worth and Jessica Stombaugh and her husband Connor of Broken Arrow, OK; one grandson, Monte Smith of Austin; four great-granddaughters, Sydney, Everly, Monroe and Blake and many extended family and friends.The family suggests memorial donations to BSA Hospice or a . Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations