Obituary

Clifford Daryl Harvell passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 in Graham, Texas.



Funeral services will be held ?at 3:00 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at McMillan-Satterwhite Funeral Home in Graham. Visitation will be ?from 5-7 PM Friday, November 29, 2019 at the funeral home.



Cliff was born on February 8, 1973 in Austin, Texas before moving to Amarillo, Texas where he grew up. In 2000, he moved to Graham with his family to be closer to his parents, and to share in their love of fishing and Possum Kingdom Lake.



In 2011, he married Pamela Harvell whom he had met as they both served their communities as nurses.



He was a Registered Nurse and the Assistant Director of Nurses at the Walker Sayle Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Continuing his devotion and service to his community, he served with the Possum Kingdom Volunteer Fire Department.



Cliff was proceeded in death by his parents, lra "Steve" Harvell and Gloria Nell (Edmondson) Harvell; and a brother, Duncan Newson.



Survivors include his wife, Pamela Harvell of Graham; 2 daughters, Briana Harvell and her fiance, Jake Morton of Amarillo, and Gracie Biggs of Graham; 2 sons Seth Harvell of Amarillo and Mason Harvell of Graham; 2 brothers, Bill Weatherholt of Amarillo and Rusty Weatherholt of Oklahoma, and a sister, Sharon Ray of Amarillo; along with 12 nieces and nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

