Clifford Franklin Missildine, 89, of Amarillo, TX died March 5, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Dr. G. A. Roach officiating. Military Rites will be provided by Volleys for Veterans. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Clifford was born in Ozark, AL on September 7, 1930 to Mattie and Realous Missildine.
Cliff served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Cliff worked at Bell Helicopter for 20 years, retiring in 1992.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Missildine; and brothers, Derrell Missildine, Max Missildine, and Nat Missildine.
Survivors include his daughters, Sheila Missildine Lawrence and husband Richard, of Jacksonville, FL, and Tammy Missildine, of Canyon, TX; son, Mike Andrews and wife Alicia, of Red Oak, TX; dear friend and confidant, JoAnn Luna; grandchildren, Tara, Tannar, Gabe, and Champ; and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Tretha Meredith, and Gabby and Jolene Barreras.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020