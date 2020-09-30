1/1
Clifford L. Romero
1935 - 2020
Clifford L. Romero 85, of Amarillo passed Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Amarillo.

Rosary will be recited at 6 pm Wednesday at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 2:30 pm Thursday at St. Mary's Cathedral with Father Anthony Neusch celebrant, officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.

Clifford was born in Amarillo to Rosario and Stella (Lucero) Romero. He attended Amarillo High School where he played football. He graduated from Price College. He worked as a switchman for Santa Fe Railroad and retired after 28 years of dedicated service. Clifford was a great provider for his family. He usually had several jobs to make sure his family had everything they needed. He owned and operated R&R Electronics as well as R&R Home Improvements. Clifford loved to draw and was a fantastic artist.

Clifford was very active with the Knights of Columbus and the United Transportation Union, where he was a past president.

Clifford married Rosalie Lindvay in 1955 in Clovis, NM. She was the love of his life. She preceded him in death in 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Rosario "JR" Romero.

He is survived by two sons, Rick Romero and partner Jeff Mayo and Mark Romero and his wife Krista; two daughters, Tina Sims and fiancé Brad Stark and Julie Hampton and partner, John Judkins; ten grandchildren, Brian Romero, Brad Romero, Melissa Averett, Alexis Ortiz, Jake Romero, Faith Romero, Shane Sims, Dexter Sims, Baylee Hampton and Nathen Hampton; eleven great-grandchildren, Mason Romero, Brylee Romero, Rylan Romero, Aspyn Romero, Kole Baber, Scarlette Ortiz, Ezekiel Ortiz, James Romero, John Romero, Blakely Sims and Wilder Sims.

The family will receive friends at 9208 Orry Ave., Amarillo, TX 79119 and suggests memorial donations to the Diocese of Amarillo, NE 24th Ave. Amarillo, Texas 79107.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St. Mary's Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
2800 South Osage
Amarillo, TX 79103
(806) 374-1500
September 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Juanita Lively
Family
September 29, 2020
OIn loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Elaine Swilley
Family
September 29, 2020
I'll miss you my best friend !! Adios senor !! Over and out !!
Patrick Rogers
September 29, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kandi Connetti
