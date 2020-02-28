Clifford Nelson Humphrey III, 77, of Amarillo, TX died February 26, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at First Baptist Church Chapel with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Cliff was born in Amarillo, TX on October 21, 1942 to Ophelia and C.J. Humphrey. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1961. Cliff received his doctorate from Baylor University. He was an attorney and political consultant in Washington, D.C. for 34 years.
Cliff married Patsy at Washington Street Methodist Church in Alexandria, VA on October 27, 1979.
Cliff lived in Alexandria, VA for 34 years and returned to Amarillo to retire in 2013.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Humphrey, of the home; children, Clifford Hatton Humphrey and wife Sarah, of Wilson, NY, Savannah Humphrey Long and husband Michael, of Denver, CO, Kelli Tucker Orford and husband Edward, of Charleston, SC, Holli Tucker, of Leesburg, VA, Tim Tucker and wife Carol, of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Janice Humphrey and husband Gary Rowe, of Vancouver, WA; brother, Bryan Humphrey and wife Jane Ridley, of Haddon Township, NJ; and four grandchildren, Elizabeth, C.J., Grant, and Regan.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020