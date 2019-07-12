Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Stewart "Cliff" Johnson. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Clifford Stewart Johnson was born in Rosebud, Texas on February 12th, 1927 to his parents Edgar and Cora Johnson. The family later moved to Jones County, just a few miles outside of Anson, Texas. He had 2 older sisters, Lois and Elaine. Clifford worked hard on the farm with his father, and developed his love of horses whether it was working a plow horse or match racing outside the town square on a Saturday. He loved the outdoors, but found little enjoyment in the school house or inside chores.



Clifford joined the Army after graduation from high school and received an honorable discharge to return home to help his father as the only son in the family. He farmed for many years travelling to different parts of Texas as well as a period in California. Later, he learned how to shoe horses and continued that job until he was in his seventies, at least part time, and this was evident if you ever shook his hand. . He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass in Amarillo. Throughout his life he trained and rode horses and was a member of several riding clubs. Later, he trained border collies and raised many champion stock dogs throughout a twenty year period. He and his wife Mary Beth travelled many miles and won numerous awards with their working stock dogs. He loved animals, and always had something to feed or doctor, whether it was a horse, goat, cow, or puppy. He loved a good garden, and planted trees anywhere possible. He detested dandelions and goat heads, and he believed in a daily regimen of brownies and ice cream.



His voice sounded quiet but could be fierce without any increase in volume. His words were true and full of wisdom, but little fluff or small talk. His eyes sparkled when he told a joke or touching story. If he shook your hand, it meant something, and you felt it. He loved his country, his family and his life.



He is survived by his wife of 33 years Mary Beth, son AC Johnson of Anson, Texas, son Jay Johnson and wife Pamela of Anson, Texas daughter Jana Fincke and husband Dale of Claude, TX, daughter Brenda Topper and husband Paul of Wheeler, Texas, daughter Linda Hill of Panhandle, TX son Lesley Barrett and wife Sue Ann of Amarillo, TX, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Southwest Parkinson's Society or Amarillo Dementia Association.





Clifford Stewart Johnson was born in Rosebud, Texas on February 12th, 1927 to his parents Edgar and Cora Johnson. The family later moved to Jones County, just a few miles outside of Anson, Texas. He had 2 older sisters, Lois and Elaine. Clifford worked hard on the farm with his father, and developed his love of horses whether it was working a plow horse or match racing outside the town square on a Saturday. He loved the outdoors, but found little enjoyment in the school house or inside chores.Clifford joined the Army after graduation from high school and received an honorable discharge to return home to help his father as the only son in the family. He farmed for many years travelling to different parts of Texas as well as a period in California. Later, he learned how to shoe horses and continued that job until he was in his seventies, at least part time, and this was evident if you ever shook his hand. . He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass in Amarillo. Throughout his life he trained and rode horses and was a member of several riding clubs. Later, he trained border collies and raised many champion stock dogs throughout a twenty year period. He and his wife Mary Beth travelled many miles and won numerous awards with their working stock dogs. He loved animals, and always had something to feed or doctor, whether it was a horse, goat, cow, or puppy. He loved a good garden, and planted trees anywhere possible. He detested dandelions and goat heads, and he believed in a daily regimen of brownies and ice cream.His voice sounded quiet but could be fierce without any increase in volume. His words were true and full of wisdom, but little fluff or small talk. His eyes sparkled when he told a joke or touching story. If he shook your hand, it meant something, and you felt it. He loved his country, his family and his life.He is survived by his wife of 33 years Mary Beth, son AC Johnson of Anson, Texas, son Jay Johnson and wife Pamela of Anson, Texas daughter Jana Fincke and husband Dale of Claude, TX, daughter Brenda Topper and husband Paul of Wheeler, Texas, daughter Linda Hill of Panhandle, TX son Lesley Barrett and wife Sue Ann of Amarillo, TX, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Southwest Parkinson's Society or Amarillo Dementia Association. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 12 to July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close