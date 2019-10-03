Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cloys A. "Boog" Wallace. View Sign Service Information Carmichael Whatley Funeral Directors - Pampa 600 N Ward Pampa , TX 79065 (806)-665-2323 Viewing 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM First Christian Church Dalhart , TX View Map Service 10:00 AM First Christian Church of Dalhart 602 Denver, Dalhart , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cloys A. "Boog" Wallace, 83, of Dalhart passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, in Dalhart.



Services will be 10:00 AM Friday, October 4, 2019, at First Christian Church of Dalhart, 602 Denver, Dalhart, Texas with Barry Walker, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Dalhart. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.



Viewing will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at First Christian Church in Dalhart from 9:00 AM-8:00 PM.



Boog Wallace is a true native of Dalhart, Texas. He spent the majority of his life in the brick road town besides his personal highlight where he had the honor to spend his time managing The Big Texan in Amarillo, Texas. Born in his mother's laundry building on September 8, 1936, he found this small town to be just what he needed and made it his forever home. His father owned a restaurant all through the second World War where he spent his childhood and found his love for cooking. Boog laid eyes on Mary Emma Clements in high school and his sun has risen and set over her ever since. If there is one thing that he would want everyone to know is his unwavering love for his beloved wife. They were married on January 24, 1959.



It was important to Boog to follow in his father's footsteps and open a restaurant of his own. He bought the Sands Restaurant in 1974 and operated it until 1999.



Boog was a 32nd degree mason, active member of the Lions Club, Gun Club, Coin Club and Bass Club. He continually qualified as one of the top 6 fisherman in the Tip Top Bass Club. He served three terms as a city councilman with two of the terms as Mayor Pro-Tem. He was a proud member of the Chamber of Commerce. As an avid golfer he also served on the Dalhart Country Club board. His hobbies included fishing, telling tall tales, hunting, telling tall tales, traveling, telling tall tales, flying, golf and bigger tall tales.



He attended regularly with his wife at the First Christian Church where Mary has been the pianist for over a period of seventy years. He was always overjoyed to listen to her beautiful gift weekly.



Boog is survived by his wife, Mary; 2 daughters, Leslie and Michael Gruer of Albuquerque, NM and Shana Dawn of Dalhart; granddaughter, Alana and Ben Hayes and their children, Hunter, Finnlea, Greyson, and Asher of Shallowater; grandson, Cory and Ashley Hass and their children, Caiden, Wesson, and Declan Hass of Dalhart; granddaughter, Whitney and Jonathan Powers and their children, Chandler, Elijah, and Harper Powers of Garden City, KS; 2 sisters, Geraldine VanWormer of Denver, CO and Caroline and Chuck Warrell of Tempe, AZ; sister-in-law, Stella and Barry Walker of Dalhart; and numerous, nieces, and nephews.



He will be remembered for having a heart the size of Texas, being a great boss and mentor to all.



Memorials may be sent to First Christian Church of Dalhart, 602 Denver, Dalhart, Texas 79022.



