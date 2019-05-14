Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde M. Hudson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde Milton Hudson of Rockwall, TX, passed away May 3, 2019, at the age of 89. He was born December 3, 1929, in Stratford, TX, to Eugene H. and Edna (Dovel) Hudson. Clyde attained a Bachelor's Degree with pre-law studies from Texas Tech, Doctorate of Law from the University of Texas, and passed the bar exam in 1954. After graduation he went into private practice in Sherman County, TX, later serving as Sherman County Judge and then as Municiple Court Judge for the city of Amarillo for 20 years before his retirement. Over the course of his life, Clyde was a member of the Amarillo, Dallas, Texas and American Bar Associations. He was a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and recognized for 50 years of outstanding legal practice. On July 14, 1957, Clyde married the love of his life, LaVonne Riley, and they shared 61 wonderful years together. He was a faithful member of Saturn Road Church of Christ and is well remembered by his family and many friends. Clyde is survived by his loving wife: LaVonne Hudson of Rockwall, TX; son: Mike Hudson and wife Kathy of Greenville, TX; grandchildren: Jennifer Lingner and husband Ryan, Michael Felton and wife Ashley, Channa Foster, Carissa Hudson, Callie Hudson, and Cate Hudson; great grandchildren: Michael Woods, Gabriel Woods, Asher Lingner, Grayson Lingner and Gideon Foster. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Elizabeth, and two brothers. Funeral services were held 1:00 pm Friday, May 10, 2019, at Saturn Road Church of Christ with Gary Bingham officiating. Interment followed in Rest Haven Memorial Park. The family gathered with friends at Rest Haven Funeral Home - Rowlett Location Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

