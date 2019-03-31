Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Clyde Theophilous "Ted" Cummings, 98, is now having the best days of his long life. We can only imagine his joy as he met his Savior on Friday, March 29, 2019.



Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, April 1, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, with Lannie Lake officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M., Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



Born on November 7, 1920 in Mineral Wells, TX. Served 34 years in the Navy including WWII.



Theophilous, means "Lover of God." At an early age, he knew God was with him and he never knew fear.



Preceded by Clyde B. Cummings and Mattie Faye Baker; his brother, NL; his beloved wife of 56 years, Vergie; granddaughter, Sara Shackelford; and Dan Shackelford.



Survived by daughters: Renee Shackelford-Walls (David), Rita Rogers (Andy), and Katie McLemore (Rick). Grandchildren: Dana Evans (Chris), Shawn Miller (Courtney), Bryson Wright (Brandi), Lori Irvin (Shawn) and Brandon Shackelford. Nine Great-Grandchildren and two Great-Great-Grandchildren.



In 2009, he married Tommie White.



In lieu of flowers: Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center



View the full obituary at





Clyde Theophilous "Ted" Cummings, 98, is now having the best days of his long life. We can only imagine his joy as he met his Savior on Friday, March 29, 2019.Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, April 1, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, with Lannie Lake officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M., Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.Born on November 7, 1920 in Mineral Wells, TX. Served 34 years in the Navy including WWII.Theophilous, means "Lover of God." At an early age, he knew God was with him and he never knew fear.Preceded by Clyde B. Cummings and Mattie Faye Baker; his brother, NL; his beloved wife of 56 years, Vergie; granddaughter, Sara Shackelford; and Dan Shackelford.Survived by daughters: Renee Shackelford-Walls (David), Rita Rogers (Andy), and Katie McLemore (Rick). Grandchildren: Dana Evans (Chris), Shawn Miller (Courtney), Bryson Wright (Brandi), Lori Irvin (Shawn) and Brandon Shackelford. Nine Great-Grandchildren and two Great-Great-Grandchildren.In 2009, he married Tommie White.In lieu of flowers: Texas Panhandle War Memorial CenterView the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com Funeral Home Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors

2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800

Amarillo , TX 79109

(806) 355-8156 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close