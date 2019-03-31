Clyde Theophilous "Ted" Cummings, 98, is now having the best days of his long life. We can only imagine his joy as he met his Savior on Friday, March 29, 2019.
Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, April 1, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, with Lannie Lake officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M., Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Born on November 7, 1920 in Mineral Wells, TX. Served 34 years in the Navy including WWII.
Theophilous, means "Lover of God." At an early age, he knew God was with him and he never knew fear.
Preceded by Clyde B. Cummings and Mattie Faye Baker; his brother, NL; his beloved wife of 56 years, Vergie; granddaughter, Sara Shackelford; and Dan Shackelford.
Survived by daughters: Renee Shackelford-Walls (David), Rita Rogers (Andy), and Katie McLemore (Rick). Grandchildren: Dana Evans (Chris), Shawn Miller (Courtney), Bryson Wright (Brandi), Lori Irvin (Shawn) and Brandon Shackelford. Nine Great-Grandchildren and two Great-Great-Grandchildren.
In 2009, he married Tommie White.
In lieu of flowers: Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019