Clyde Turner 78, of Amarillo, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Amarillo.



Services will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday at Comanche Trail Church of Christ with Loran Harper officiating. Interment will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Mr. Turner was born in Paris on June 8, 1941 to J.C. and Mildred (Stephens) Turner. He worked as a barber in Altus for many years, before moving to Amarillo in 1972. He worked as an Allstate agent in Amarillo for 39 years, retiring in 2011.



Clyde was an amazing husband, father, provider and friend. He was a faithful member of Comanche Trail Church of Christ.



Clyde married the love of his life, Alma Bassel in 1959 in Childress. They celebrated their 60th anniversary in February.



He is survived by his wife, two daughters, Donna Garland and Cheryl Turner, both of Amarillo; two sisters, Shirley Wiley and Jean Stinson, both of Norman, OK; two grandchildren, Julie Wood and Daniel Turner and two great-grandchildren, Jessica Wood and James Wood.



The family suggests memorial donations to the High Plains Children's Home or Comanche Trail Church of Christ.





