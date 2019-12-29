Clydeen Ramsey, 86, died Monday, December 23, 2019, in Georgetown, Texas. She was born May 8, 1933 in Amarillo, Texas to Clyde Allard and Z Eva McNeill. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1951, and soon after married George Reed and moved to Pampa where they raised their children. She worked in medical and dental offices in Pampa, and also worked for the Texas Railroad Commission.
Clydeen and George later lived in Santa Fe, NM and Checotah, OK before returning to Amarillo. After George's death, Clydeen met and married Jess Ramsey of Morse, TX. They lived in Morse where Clydeen enjoyed membership in the Red Hat Society and TOPS. She was a long-time member of Westcliff Bible Church in Amarillo, continuing to attend church there with Jess after she moved to Morse. They moved to Georgetown in October 2016 to be near family.
Clydeen was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Josie Wiltzius; her first husband, George Reed; and second husband, Jesse Ramsey. She is survived by daughter Stacy Reed Hobson (Steve) of Georgetown, TX; sons Mike Reed (Carol) of Tijeras, NM; and Brian Reed (Marie) of Kilgore, TX; stepsons Jeffrey Ramsey of Georgetown, TX; and David Ramsey of Norman, OK. She is also survived by three grandsons and three great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. The family requests memorials be made to The .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019