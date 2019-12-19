Colleen (Kelly) Yeary, 95, of Perryton, Texas died December 17, 2019. Colleen Yeary, 95, of Perryton, Texas, died December 17, 2019 in Perryton. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ochiltree Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at First United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m., both officiated by Rev. Mark Metzger. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019