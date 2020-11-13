1/
Connie Dee Ray
1942 - 2020
Connie Dee Ray of Amarillo, formerly of Friona passed away November 10, 2020 in Amarillo.

Viewing will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 13, 2020 at HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home in Friona with Celebration of Life.

Graveside Services to be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Friona Cemetery, east of Friona, with Jeff Procter and Mike Prather officiating. Burial following in the Friona Cemetery by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona.

A reception line for the family will be drive-by, immediately following at 3:00 in the parking lot of the Friona 6th Street Church of Christ, or you may choose to visit with the family inside the church building through 4:30 P.M. Arrangements by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
