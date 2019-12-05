Connie (Love) Patterson (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Avenue Christian Church
Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Rowe Cemetery
Hedley, TX
Obituary
Connie Love Patterson, 74, of Amarillo, TX died Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Services will be at 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Washington Ave Christian Church, with Jim Shelburne officiating. Burial will follow at Rowe Cemetery in Hedley, Texas at 3:00 P.M. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Connie was born on February 13, 1945 to Ray and Vivian Love in Amarillo, Texas.

She was co-owner and operator of Love & Son Landscape. She graduated from Amarillo High School and was a member of Washington Ave Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Carla Abal.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy; a son, Jimmy Patterson II; a daughter, Tracey Reed and husband Leland; grandchildren, Tanner and Lacie Patterson, Paxton, Paris, and Piper Patterson; and one great-grandchild, Cooper.

