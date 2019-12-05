Connie Love Patterson, 74, of Amarillo, TX died Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Washington Ave Christian Church, with Jim Shelburne officiating. Burial will follow at Rowe Cemetery in Hedley, Texas at 3:00 P.M. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Connie was born on February 13, 1945 to Ray and Vivian Love in Amarillo, Texas.
She was co-owner and operator of Love & Son Landscape. She graduated from Amarillo High School and was a member of Washington Ave Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Carla Abal.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy; a son, Jimmy Patterson II; a daughter, Tracey Reed and husband Leland; grandchildren, Tanner and Lacie Patterson, Paxton, Paris, and Piper Patterson; and one great-grandchild, Cooper.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019